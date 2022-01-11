Chick-Fil-A awards local ministry with funding

JOPLIN, Mo. — A restaurant chain is helping a local ministry to more than double the amount of people they can help at one of their facilities.

Back in September of last year, we told you that Watered Gardens’ Washington Family Hope Center was in the running for the National Chick-Fil-A True Inspiration awards.

If enough local residents voted online for the center, the facility could receive prize money to use towards renovating the upstairs of the building.

And that’s exactly what happened, to the tune of $125,000.

Travis Hurley says that amount won’t cover the total cost of the project but it’s a great start.

“When we opened in June of 2020, we had six family units on the first floor so we could take up to a mom and up to four kids in each one of them, that’s 30 beds total, uh we’ll be able to provide over 70 beds total once the upstairs is done, we’ve been actually turning moms away for several months now because there just hasn’t been vacancies, so we know the need is great,” said Travis Hurley, Watered Gardens Advancement Director.

If you’d like to help contribute to construction costs for that project, you can follow this link to Watered Gardens’ website.