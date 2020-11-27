Cherokee United Methodist Church holds free Thanksgiving dinner

CHEROKEE, Ks. — Cherokee United Methodist Church had its 16th annual free community Thanksgiving dinner.

Most of the food was donated by local businesses and other churches. The plates had a helping of turkey, mash potatoes, green beans, stuffing, yams and ham.

“This is not financial, this does not mean that you don’t have the money for a thanksgiving dinner. It’s nothing, it’s not religious, it’s nondenominational. It’s just us wanting to help someone feel good about today,” said Coordinator Peggy Ashbaugh.

Due to Covid-19, the dinner did look a little different this year. It was only drive-up and carry outs and no inside seating was available.

“We still didn’t wanna lose the tradition that we’re doing,” said Ashbaugh.

They also wanted to bring food to people who were stuck at home quarantined or have Covid-19.

“So we have a driver that will be taking their food. They’re gonna take them up to the door, deliver how many they need, go back to their car call them and say ‘Hey, you’re dinner’s here, it’s on the porch.’ The less contact the better,” said Ashbaugh.

There was also a system for those to drive up and pick up meals.

“We set it up so they can come around and drive and we’re gonna do the same thing. We’re gonna have someone out tell us how many meals, we’ll get them together, we’ll put them in a tab and put them in the car,” said Ashbaugh.

Friends, family, and volunteers helped with the event and say they wouldn’t want to be anywhere else on thanksgiving.

“Yes, it’s lots of fun. We have a good time together, even when we’re washing dishes, right Marlene?” said volunteer Coco Heitz.

“We want to give food to anybody. There’s not, I mean we don’t have a shortage of it. I mean if we run out later in the day, okay, but we’ve got plenty of food,” said Marianne Kossman of United Methodist Church.

The church made plates from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, free to the community.