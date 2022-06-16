TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. reversed his decision to allow the Oklahoma flag to fly on tribal land.

Chief Hoskin Jr. issued an executive order earlier this month halting the flying of the Oklahoma state flag on tribal grounds except in special cases.

On Tuesday he rescinded the order.

“I think it takes a person with character and integrity to get feedback from people, realize it might not be the best timing for such a decision, and then be big enough to rescind that decision for the betterment of tribal and state relations,” said Mike Shambaugh, Cherokee Nation Dist. 9 Tribal Councilor.

Chief Hoskin Jr. has the people’s best interest at heart, whether it’s Cherokees or people within the State of Oklahoma, he said.

On Hoskin’s social media site, Hoskin posted “Cherokee Nation is both a sovereign tribal government and a democracy. My responsibility to the former prompted the removal of Oklahoma flags from our properties last week, reserving it only for special occasions. My responsibility to the latter leads me to restore the state flag this week.”

Cherokee Nation exercises tribal jurisdiction over a 7,000 square-mile area in northeastern Oklahoma, covering 14 counties, including Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Delaware, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Nowata, Ottawa, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, and Washington.