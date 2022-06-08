TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation expanded its utility assistance program to citizens living in counties contiguous to the Cherokee Nation Reservation.

The low-income Emergency Utility Assistance Program aims to assist eligible Cherokee Nation citizen households affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with utility payments.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to help those who are eligible for this program, said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “I want to thank our hard-working Human Services department for taking the lead and working with our citizens who are facing financial hardships caused over the past two years by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

To be eligible for the program at least one household member must be a Cherokee Nation citizen and live within the Cherokee Nation Reservation, or counties contiguous with the reservation.

The household income may not exceed 80 percent of the area median income. For income guidelines visit their website here.

The deadline to apply for the program is June 30.

Assistance may be used to cover a portion of past-due utility payments, current and future utility payments, and utility deposits. The tribe can assist with natural gas, propane, water or electricity.

Applications available on the Gadugi Portal, located online at https://gadugiportal.cherokee.org.

Those attending an in-person event must bring photo identification, tribal citizenship cards, a current utility bill, and proof of income for everyone living in the household age 18 years and over. Those who have no income should bring a signed and dated statement indicating such.

For questions regarding eligibility or assistance with applications, email human_services@cherokee.org or call 918.453.5464.

The following sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to help citizens with applications.

DELAWARE COUNTY

June 23: Kenwood Senior Nutrition site

June 30: Jay Food Distribution site

ADAIR COUNTY

June 16: Stilwell Food Distribution site

MAYES COUNTY

June 21: Salina Food Distribution site

June 27: Spavinaw Senior Nutrition site

NOWATA COUNTY

June 24: Cherokee Community Building, South Coffeyville

June 28: Nowata Senior Nutrition site, 1018 Lenape Drive, Nowata

CRAIG COUNTY