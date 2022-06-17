CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. — A Cherokee, Kansas man was arrested Tuesday for multiple child sex crime charges.

Timothy Fortine, 38, was arrested on June 14th by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office after an arrest warrant was obtained for Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child under 14, Criminal Sodomy with a child under 14, and Rape. The arrest comes after an investigation by the sheriff’s office.

Timothy Fortine

Fortine remains in the Crawford County jail on a $500,000 bond. The investigation into his charges remains ongoing, however.