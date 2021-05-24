Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office offering summer safety tips for kids

COLUMBUS, Ks. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is offering tips on how to keep kids safe this summer.

The Sheriff’s Office is unveiling its Offender Watch Program, which will allow parents to receive an alert for any sex, drug or violent offender within a five-mile radius.

Sheriff David Groves says parents should also be aware of who their children are talking to online.

“If parents suspect that there’s some suspicious activity involving online conversations or communications between an adult and their kids, they certainly should contact their local law enforcement,” Groves said. “Many times, with a parent’s consent, we’d be able to take a look at that phone.”

Sheriff Groves says now is also a good time to talk to your kids about what to do in a severe weather situation if electricity is lost and they are without cell phone service.