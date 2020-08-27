Cherokee County Seeks SPARK Grants Applicants

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — Applications for the Cherokee County SPARK Business Grant Program are now being accepted. For-profit businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are encouraged to apply for funding.

Cherokee County received just over $4 million in Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) funds to help deal with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and plans to allocate approximately $500,000 of these funds to assist local businesses. These funds are meant to ensure that businesses can re-open safely and rebound from COVID-19 and will be offered in the form of grants of up to $25,000 per business though award amounts for individual businesses will depend upon program demand, business size, and other factors.

This grant program is meant to help businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19 to address their COVID-19 related re-opening expenses and other operating expenses made difficult as a result of the virus and provide funds for revenue losses due to required closures. For businesses who have seen an increase in demand as a result of COVID-19, grants may be utilized to help increase capacity to meet that demand. The grant provides funds to cover reasonable expenditures for the period March 1, 2020 through December 30, 2020. Receipts or other documentation must be provided for each expenditure, and applicants may not include expenditures reimbursed by any other program.

The application deadline is 5:00 pm on Friday, September 18, 2020. Full program guidelines and the application form may be downloaded at www.cherokeecountykansas.com/contact-us/. Businesses who submitted proposals to the County`s SPARK Task Force by August 5th need only submit information that was not previously provided and should contact Janet Miller for details.

For additional information, contact Economic Development Director Janet Miller at 620-762-0717 or jm@cherokeecountykansas.com.

—

Janet Miller

Cherokee County Economic Development Director

201 E. Pine, P.O. Box 432, Columbus, KS 66725

620-762-0717 (cell)

jm@cherokeecountykansas.com

CherokeeCountyKansas.com