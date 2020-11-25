Cherokee county opts-in for mask ordinance

Residents and visitors to Cherokee county will need to wear a mask for the foreseeable future.

A motion to opt out of the Kansas Statewide mask ordinance did not receive a “second” at Monday’s Cherokee county commissioner meeting.

So, people in the county will be required to follow the state mandate.

The executive order takes effect Wednesday, November 25 and lasts until it is rescinded or until the current state of disaster emergency ends–whichever comes first.

Cherokee county does not have its own mandate, but encourages citizens to follow the state’s rule.