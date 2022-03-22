WEST MINERAL, Kans. — A West Mineral man is in custody after an hour and a half standoff with law enforcement.

Just before 6:00 A.M. Tuesday, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the home of 46-year-old Larry M. Overman on Northwest 70th for a reported domestic disturbance.

Larry M. Overton

As deputies arrived at the residence, Overman was reportedly armed inside the home refusing to allow an adult female and numerous children to leave.

Deputies approached the home and the woman along with several children, including an infant, fled from inside. Overman remained armed inside with several other kids.

During the standoff, with children nearby, Overman is alleged to have threatened law enforcement with a rifle.

He was eventually taken into custody and transported to the Cherokee County Jail where he is being held on a bond of $239,000.00 on allegations of Domestic Battery, multiple counts of Aggravated Child Endangerment, Kidnapping, and Assault on Law Enforcement.