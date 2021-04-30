Cherokee County K-State Extension holds food drive

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ks. — When you think of a food fight, you may think of actual food flying through the air. In Cherokee County, it means something completely different.

It’s the 2nd annual Cherokee County K-State Extension Office’s Food Fight Food Drive.

The two-week, county-wide event helps supply food banks. Collection sites are set up in Baxter Springs, Columbus, Galena, Riverton, and Weir.

This drive started last year, as a result of the increased need seen by food banks – a need officials continue to see.

Christina Holmes, K-State Extension Family Consumer Sciences Agent, said, “The demand has continued over the past year, and we know kids are going to be getting out of school soon, so it’ll be another burden on families to have kids home for three meals a day. We want to make sure all those families have healthy food to be able to provide for their families.”

If the county can collect more than 2,000 pounds in donations, the Farmer’s Co-op will donate an additional two-thousand pounds.