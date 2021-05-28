Cherokee County escapees apprehended

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Two fugitives that escaped from the Cherokee County Jail Monday night have been located and arrested.

Mark Hopkins and Michael Martsolf were apprehended following a massive manhunt that ended in Ottawa County, Oklahoma.

Hopkins was being held on Capital Murder charges stemming from a June 2019 double homicide near Scammon. Martsolf was being held on felony narcotics charges.

Both suspects were armed at the time of their arrest and are facing additional charges of Aggravated Escape from Custody.

“I can’t commend enough, the incredible work by local law enforcement agencies, the Tri-State Major Case Squad, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Kansas Highway Patrol, Oklahoma and Missouri Highway Patrols, the United States Marshal’s Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the non-stop effort to capture these two fugitives this week.” Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves

Tasha Young, 26, of Weir, was also arrested following a Thursday morning search warrant, for her alleged role in the escape. She is being held without bond on allegations of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Escape, Aiding and Abetting and Obstructing Justice.