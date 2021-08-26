Cherokee County Commissioners reject wind turbine proposal

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — Wind turbines won’t be coming to Cherokee County anytime soon. At least not if county commissioners have a say in the matter.

And they do.

A company out of Texas has reached out to the county to gauge interest in leasing land, which would house the turbines.

A special meeting was held Thursday morning between commissioners, residents and representatives from the company — RWE in America. They were also joined by Labette and Neosho county commissioners, who voiced their concerns after having experienced similar turbine projects in their communities.

“There were concerns of property values decreasing, the damage to infrastructure, roadways, the unsightly of these wind turbines within the county,” said Cory Moates, Cherokee County Commissioner

“But it’s tax payments to the county, it can diversify the county tax base, in other projects we’ve significantly upgraded the roads, so we feel there’s a lot of benefits to the project coming,” said Matt Tulis, RWE America Communications Manager

All three Cherokee County Commissioners have voiced their opposition with the project.

They intend to discuss potential preventative measures at Monday’s county commission meeting.