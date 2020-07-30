Cherokee CO Robbery Suspect Sought

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a Wednesday evening robbery at R&J’s Convenience Store in northern Cherokee County.

At approximately 8:00 p.m., the suspect, described as a black male, approximately 6′ tall, possibly in his 40’s or 50’s, stole an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect then fled in what is believed to be a white 2013 Volkswagon Passat. No weapons were brandished during the commission of the crime.









Anyone with information regarding the suspects’ identity is asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 620-429-3992 or submit information by text. Tipsters can text the number 88877 and simply type ‘tip cherokee’ followed by whatever information they are able to provide.