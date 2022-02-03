CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — Local law enforcement is braving the roadways to help out the community.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s office is offering free grocery and prescription pickup.

Also known as “Cherokee County Cares,” the program started as a response to the lockdowns at the beginning of the pandemic. The department then formed partnerships with local pharmacies and grocery stores to help people get what they need.

“Especially in situations like this where the roads are treacherous, it’s dangerous to get out, and we’re discouraging people from driving. If they find themselves where they need medications, or they need groceries, or they need something and they’re not able to wait until the roads clear up, then give us a call. We’ll try our best to work with them and get them what they need,” said David Groves, Cherokee County Sheriff.

To request a pick-up you can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 620-429-3992.