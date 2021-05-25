Cherokee CO authorities searching for escaped inmates

COLUMBUS, Kans. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating two escaped inmates.

Mark Gerald Hopkins II and Michael Wayne Martsolf escaped the Cherokee County Jail in Columbus around 11:00 PM Monday.

Mark Gerald Hopkins II & Michael Wayne Martsolf

Hopkins was being held and trail for a double homicide and Martsolf was incarcerated for drug related crimes.

Both individuals are said to have extensive tattoos on their bodies.

Authorities believe the pair may be in a 2008 White Honda Accord with Missouri LG2X0F – This vehicle fled from local law enforcement near the jail around 3:19 AM.

Hopkins and Martsolf are considered armed and dangerous. If located, use extreme caution and contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 429-3992.