JOPLIN, Mo. — A local organization is helping veterans in Southwest Missouri

During its quarterly meeting the 203rd Houn Dawg Retiree’s Association presented $7,000 to three local organizations.

Those includes The Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity, Charlie 22 Outdoors, and Compass Quest.

“We’ve got some key organizations like this that really help veterans, and veterans are the key, veterans are our focus. They help so many people and we’d like to support organizations,” says JD Whitledge, 203rd Houn Dawg Retiree’s Association President.

“It’s an honor that they thought of us because we do prioritize veteran households, we do this through new construction, through our veteran bill program, we do through A Brush of Kindness, which is small repairs, and also through critical home repair,” says Scott Clayton, Joplin Area Habitat For Humanity Exec. Director.

“I know people that they’ve helped that I know personally that have gotten services from these people and you really do keep people alive,” says Sen. Bill White, (R) – Missouri.

The donation was made possible thanks to leftover funds from the 203rd Houn Dawg Retiree’s Association.