SOUTHEAST KANSAS — Effective immediately, the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas is temporarily suspending some of its curbside COVID-19 testing locations.

This includes locations in Baxter Springs, Arma, Independence, Mound City, and La Cygne as well as the Pittsburg South and Fort Scott primary clinics.

However, curbside testing will still be available at Pittsburg North, Pleasanton, Iola, Coffeyville, Parsons, Columbus, Fort Scott, and the Center’s lone clinic in Miami.