Charity golf event honors fallen Pittsburg veteran

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Golfers hit the green to honor a local veteran while raising money for veteran services.

VetLinks.org held the 4th annual KavFest Charity Gold Tournament.

Dozens of golfers participated in a few rounds of axe throwing, as well as the big shot golf challenge.

KavFest honors the late Major Brian Kavanagh, a resident of Pittsburg who lost the battle of PTSD and a traumatic brain injury.

All money raised from the tournament helps bridge the gap between Veterans Affairs Services and what they need to help provide things like inpatient treatment, alternative therapy, and travel expenses.

Kirk Duncan, VetLinks.org Military Affairs Director, says, “People say, you know, what’s the most rewarding part of running a non-profit and really it’s getting the feedback from those veterans, caregivers, and the dependents of the service members we help.”

After the 4th annual KavFest and other fundraisers, VetLinks.org is on track to raise $30,000 for veterans this year.