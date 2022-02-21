WEBB CITY, Mo. — Charges have been filed against two men after a pursuit involving a reported stolen vehicle.

L-R: Derek Smith & William Thomas

26-year-old William Thomas, of Neosho and 35-year-old Derek Smith, of Joplin, have both been charged with Tampering with a Motor Vehicle and Resisting Arrest by Fleeing.

Those charges stem from an incident Friday afternoon when authorities received a 911 call that their reported stolen vehicle was traveling near 7th and Range Line. Webb City Police attempted to stop that vehicle nearly Jefferson and 11th, but the suspects sped off heading back into Joplin.

Police there say the vehicle eventually crashed on railroad tracks on 4th Street and the two suspects got out of the vehicle and tried to run. Both were later arrested.