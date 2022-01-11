Charges filed, autopsy update in father-daughter shooting

JOPLIN, Mo. — Charges have been filed for a man accused of shooting and killing his daughter earlier this week.

Todd J. Mayes, who allegedly shot his 17-year-old daughter Sunday night, had 1st Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action charges filed through the Jasper County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Monday.

An autopsy conducted the same day confirmed the girl died from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

This case is still under investigation and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.