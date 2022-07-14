PITTSBURG, Kans. — A two-time world champion drag racer and Pittsburg State University alumni, comes back to Pittsburg, Kansas for a special, one-night event.

Megan Meyer and her NHRA dragster were in downtown Pittsburg tonight, for a meet-and-greet at the “Pitsco Idea Shop.”

Kids in attendance were able to have some fun by building and racing fold-and-roll drag cars.

Meyer, who graduated PSU with a degree in graphic design, made her professional drag racing debut that same year (2016) and went on to become a two-time world champion, before settling down and retiring in 2020.

Now, Meyer is coming out of retirement for one event at MO-KAN Dragway this weekend: The 60th anniversary “Nitro Chaos.”

“As soon as I heard that MO-KAN was going to be having this event, I knew I had to do it. This is actually my first race coming out of retirement from drag racing, and it had to be a really special one to get me to come back and this one is it,” said NHRA World Champion Drag Racer, Megan Meyer Lingner.

The Nitro Chaos racing event will take place Friday, July 15th and Saturday, July 16th at the MO-KAN Dragway, located just north of Asbury, Missouri on Highway 171.

You’ll find more information on the event, HERE.