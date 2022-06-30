JOPLIN, Mo. — An area company has chosen the perfect time of year to show off its patriotism and support for those who’ve served their country.

They did so by handing out several sets of keys to some very special drivers because what better way to celebrate our nation’s independence than getting the keys to a brand new ride featuring the red, white and blue, to those who’ve defended her.

That’s what took place at CFI on Thursday.

Five new trucks with special wrapping were unveiled along with the drivers who will be behind the wheel.

It’s part of the “true to the troops” truck wrap program.

It’s not at all unusual for the drivers of these specially wrapped trucks to have people come up and ask to have their picture taken in front of it.

“The guy one time pulled into the middle of the intersection and stopped and got a picture of the truck and then he took off and pulled over on the shoulder of the road and then videoed me as I was passing by,” said Darrell Bogan, CFI Driver, Veteran.

But not all of those impromptu photo ops involve Americans.

“I was in Cape Girardeau and I was fueling up at the Luv’s nearby and had a guy from Kenya come up wanting to take a picture of the truck. He gave me his phone and I took a picture of him, and I’ve had many many compliments in Montreal and Toronto when I was up there by the Canadians,” said Thomas Christian, CFI Driver, Veteran.

Each one of the four drivers who are U.S. Veterans also helped come up with their own wrap design.

Although he isn’t a Veteran, Eduardo Velarde also got a new ride. All he did to deserve it was drive 4 million miles for the company.

“It means a lot because I started with the company in 1989 and moved to Joplin in ’91 with my family and it’s amazing. I work hard every day. I try to do the best I can every day,” said Velarde.

To make way for the new trailers, four others will be unwrapped and eventually sold.

Text