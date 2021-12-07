CF-SEK giving Tuesday

KANSAS – Giving Tuesday turned out to be a record-breaking year for the Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas.

Community members gave more than $176,000 to local charities under the community foundation’s umbrella.

The CF-SEK and two community donors also put up a total of $47,000 in matching funds. That brings the grand total of 2021 Match Day to more than $223,000.

This is the sixth year the CF-SEK has participated in Giving Tuesday. Since then the organization has received close to a million dollars in contributions.

For a list of the organizations that benefited, visit this link: Match Day 2021 [Update: Ended] – Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas