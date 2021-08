CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo.- The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a man from Bosworth, Missouri, has died after jumping off a cliff at Lake of the Ozarks.

According to the drowning report, the incident happened Saturday around 5:16 p.m. when 41-year-old Thomas Painter jumped from a cliff that was 125 feet high and did not resurface.

The cliff is located at the 64.5 mile mark main channel.

This death marks the 11th drowning in 2021 for Troop F.