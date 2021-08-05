Central Missouri homicide suspect & accomplice apprehended in Iola, Kansas

ASHLAND, Mo. — A central Missouri homicide suspect is in custody along with his accomplice thanks to the help of the Iola Police Department and multiple law enforcement agencies.

The man, 19-year-old Robin Morales-Sanchez was wanted for the murder of Moises Hernandez-Sanchez on July 30th of this year in Ashland, Missouri.

Morales-Sanchez fled the scene in Ashland after stabbing Hernandez-Sanchez and another victim multiple times.

Through coordination between the Ashland Police Department, Iola Police Department, and KBI, Morales-Sanchez was found to have crossed state lines into Kansas. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On Wednesday, August 4th, a search warrant was served at the 400 block of S. Colborn St. in Iola where Morales-Sanchez was located and taken into custody along with Sarah Beth Malki, who was believed to be harboring the suspect and helping him in fleeing the country.

(Left-Right) Robin Morales-Sanchez and Sarah Beth Malki

Both fugitives are now in custody awaiting extradition to Missouri, with no bond allowed.

Morales-Sanchez was also wanted out of Cole County, Missouri on a domestic assault warrant.

The APD thanks the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson City PD, Cole County Sheriff’s Department, Maries County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas State Police, KBI, and the Iola PD for their assistance in this case.