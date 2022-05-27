PITTSBURG, Kans. — Car seats were put under the microscope Friday in Pittsburg. All part of an event put on by the Family Resource Center.

Twice a year, it offers free car seat inspections and installations. The center also has free replacement car seats available for qualified individuals and families.

Officials say it’s all about safety.

“It is very important to be able to have these car seats in the way, because it is a matter of life or death when it comes to a car accident, whether that car seat is installed correctly or improperly. It’s all about the kiddos, I absolutely feel wonderful being able to provide a sense of safety in the car,” said Diann Gambill, Family Response Advocate.

A second one of these events will take place later this year.