Celebrating the Movies

Casey Soper drove forty minutes from Columbus, Kansas to watch the Oscars at Joplin’s only independent movie theater called Bookhouse Cinema.

“I think it’s fun to go celebrate movies with other people who like them just as much as you… enough to leave the house and come to a public place to watch the award show,” Soper says.

Casey Soper

So far, Soper has seen 15 movies in a movie theater this year.

“I love the experience of being in a theater with other people,” Soper explains, “Everyone is here for the same reason and it’s great.”

Starting at 8 p.m. on February 9th, guests grabbed their popcorn, drinks and watched the award show together.

“It’s a lot of fun to watch the Oscars with other people who have any sort of interest in movies,” says Holly Crane, the co-owner of Bookhouse Cinema.

She hopes her theater can be a memorial experience for anyone that wants to escape reality and enjoy a movie with others.

“We want this space to be a second home for people in the community that is interested in film and the arts,” Crane explains, “Gathering together with friends or strangers to enjoy some commonality.”

Organizing the watch party was another way to bring people together.

“It’s like how people, I think watch sports,” she says, “They want to watch with other people that are into it rather than screaming at the TV while home alone.”

Soper says, “Movies are really important because they can be about everything. They are for everyone and everyone can enjoy them.”