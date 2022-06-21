PITTSBURG, Kans. — Friends, colleagues and students of Dr. Doug Whitten, Former Pittsburg State University Athletic Band Director and music professor, gathered tonight to honor his memory.

A Celebration of Life was held inside the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts, on the campus of PSU.

Dr. Whitten, who was 54-years-old, passed away unexpectedly two weeks ago during a cycling event in Kansas City.

He loved cycling, as well as roller derbies, said friends and family members.

Those who knew Dr. Whitten best, said his biggest love, aside from his family, was music.

Dr. Whitten spent nearly 19-years at PSU, where he oversaw countless concerts and touched even more lives.

“I have five or six people in my life that I have always turned to, whether it’s for career advice or life advice, and Doug Whitten was one of those folks, and his teachings, his love – Doug was such a lover – will remain with me until I pass it on to (my) students and until I die.” Dr. AJ Beu – PSU Graduate

Funds are being collected in a GoFundMe to install a memorial brick in Dr. Doug Whitten’s honor, beneath the gorilla statue in Champions Plaza.

To date, $4,000 has been raised, which far surpasses the original goal of $400.

You can find that GoFundMe page, HERE.