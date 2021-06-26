‘Celebrate Neosho’ attracts people for various activities

NEOSHO, MO. — A celebration of community took over in Neosho today.

‘Celebrate Neosho’ kicked off this afternoon on the Downtown Neosho square.



Due to this morning’s storms — a planned fishing derby at Hickory Creek — as well as the Tour De Morse bike race had to be canceled.

Afternoon events went on as scheduled, including dance and musical performances at the square…a citywide cruise night…and a fireworks display.

Various food trucks and entertainment vendors were also on location.

Paul Richardson, Event Planner

“We reached out to Neosho based vendors first and if we didn’t have a Neosho based vendor to fill a slot, then we looked outside of Neosho,” said Paul Richardson, Event Coordinator. “We’re focusing on things ‘Neosho’ and we’re focusing on Neosho features.”

‘Celebrate Neosho’ is traditionally held on the final Saturday of June — as a way to avoid competition with other area Independence Day celebrations.