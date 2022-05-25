MISSOURI — A community blood center is sending some of their supply to Uvalde, Texas following the deadly school shooting.

Together with the Blood Emergency Readiness Corp (BERC), a network of other community blood centers that respond to mass-transfusion emergencies, The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will send donations to Texas to assist with the crisis.

“We are deeply saddened by the horrific events that unfolded on Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas,” said Anthony Roberts, Executive Director of CBCO.

“In addition to our thoughts, prayers, and condolences, CBCO is sending blood products to assist the victims of this senseless tragedy. CBCO was able to respond quickly to the region’s call for help through our partnership with Blood Emergency Readiness Corps and the support of our valued blood donors here in the Ozarks.”

CBCO acknowledges in their release that donations made in recent days were vital in answering the call. Now though, all local blood donors are being called to help restock area reserves – especially those with O Negative blood.

BERC was founded in 2021 to meet largescale transfusion needs in the wake of national emergencies or crises by utilizing a network of other independent community blood donation centers. More on BERC can be found here.