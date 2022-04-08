CARTHAGE, Mo. — A “premium” heifer sold for $9,000 on Friday at an annual auction; but those funds are going to a good cause.

Crowder College’s Agricultural division has netted over $100,000 in scholarship funds for their students for the past nine years in their annual auction fundraiser.

This year, a late bred Angus heifer, donated by Dr. Max and Lynn Ruhl, was sold for a hefty tag of $9,000. She was “sold” 18 times adding to the success of the annual sale, Crowder College announced in a release.

Crowder Agriculture works with the Newton and McDonald County Cattlemen’s Association and Joplin Stockyards every year to have a local cattleman generously donate an animal for auction. Funds go to scholarships for students majoring in one of Crowder’s Ag programs.

The visionaries behind the annual event are Dr. Harold Haskins and Dr. Ronnie Rogers. This year, the final high bidder for the heifer was Nick Neese.