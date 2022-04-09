NEOSHO, Mo. — A collection of cats congregated in Southwest Missouri for a competition.



The Newton County Fairgrounds welcomed the Southwest Missouri Cat Show, hosted by the Show Me Cat Fanciers.



Over 100 cats and their owners competed to see who were best in show for their breeds.



The show served as one of the final evaluations for owners to get their cats ranked regionally and nationally.



“The Cat Fanciers Association showing season ends on April 30th every year, so everyone here is in a frenzy trying to get their last points for the rest of the year to qualify as a regional or national winner, and some people show for fun, you can show household pets, they don’t have to be pedigreed cats,” says Lisa Thostenson, Show Me Cat Fanciers President.



“It’s fun for me, it’s a hobby. I’ve been doing it for almost two full years, and I’ve fallen in love with this, a lot of things I still don’t know but I’ve learned a lot as well,” says Linda Newell, Presenting Cat In Show.



This is the second show the Show Me Cat Fanciers have hosted.



They hope to host it twice a year, with the next showing being in December.