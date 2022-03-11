JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’re a homeowner and you’ve been hit hard because of the pandemic, you might qualify for financial assistance.

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri is administering a program designed to help homeowners pay overdue mortgage payments and certain other fees. It’s through the S.A.F.H.R. Program which is short for “State Assistance For Housing Relief For Homeowners Program.” John Farmer de la Torre says it’s similar to an existing program to help renters.

“This financial aid is for home owners, so it’s one time assistance and it is capped at 50 thousand dollars per home owner, so it’s significant assistance,” said John Farmer de la Torre.

He says the program is income based and homeowners have to be able to prove they have been impacted by COVID. And he says the application process is a lengthy one.

For more information, you can call 417-624-3790.