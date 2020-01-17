Cashmere Popcorn brings back Chiefs flavor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — If you are looking for a game day snack how about some popcorn? Specifically Chiefs-flavored popcorn.

For the second year, Cashmere Popcorn in Topeka is mixing up a special flavor in honor of the team. The red flavor is cherry, and the yellow is lemon.

The family-owned business said this is a way to show support for the team from miles away.

“Any time that we can show support to anybody, we’re definitely willing to,” Emily Anderson said. “It’s a team that is really close to our family’s heart. I know it’s close to everybody’s heart in Topeka. Even though we are technically not in Kansas City, it still feels like we’re part of that community.”

This is a seasonal flavor. Cashmere Popcorn said right now, it is almost out of the Chiefs flavor before they can make some more next week. Make sure to hurry and grab yours before Sunday.