CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — Over $25,000 in prizes are up for grabs in Crawford County.

Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters serving Crawford County is hosting Cash for Kids Sake. 5,000 tickets are available with a grand prize of $25,000 in cash. The raffle was a gift from another Kansas branch who wanted to help out Crawford County after several of their fundraising events had been canceled.

Monica Holmes, Area Director, said, “So this is a fundraiser that Sedgwick county usually does, and because of the pandemic and us not being able to do fundraisers and have events, they were gracious enough to let us be involved in the raffle as well.”

The goal is to raise $250,000. Tickets will be available until the 18th of this month. If you’re from Kansas, you’d like to get involved with the raffle, follow the link below.

https://www.ksbigraffle.org