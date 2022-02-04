JOPLIN, Mo. — You’ll be able to help the food insecure all month long just by stopping in a local convenience store.

Casey’s is partnering with Feeding America to help food-banks across the Show-Me state during the “Round-Up Campaign.”

During the month of February, customers have the chance to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar. Each dollar equals 10 meals distributed.

In southwest Missouri, Ozarks Food Harvest will use the donation to purchase food for residents in need.

More than 15,000,000 meals were handed out in 2020. The goal is 17,000,000 meals this year.