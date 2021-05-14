Carver Elementary 2nd Grade Bloom Festival

The George Washington Carver Elementary School held their annual second grade bloom festival today.

The school partnered with Liberty Utilities and their “Power to the Pollinators” program to help plant more pollinated plants around the community.

Many food trucks were in attendance along with plants, flowers and vegetables planted by the school that people could buy. While half of the proceeds went to helping plant more seeds around the community, the other half went to a family that’s enduring some tough times.

Ashley Gillion – Second Grade Teacher:

“We have a first grader here at carver that is battling cancer, and we have been doing different fundraisers throughout the school year for him. And so this year we would like to use some of our proceeds towards the power of the pollinators initiative, but also some to help out he and his family with his treatments.”

Blake is currently battling medulloblastoma, a type of brain cancer. Blake and his family have lived in a hospital in St. Louis for the better part of six weeks while he goes through treatment.