DIAMOND, Mo. — One of the biggest attractions in Newton County will be the site of a large-scale celebration this weekend.

July 14th, 1943 marks the day the bill was signed into law that lead to the creation of Carver National Monument in Diamond.

The 79th anniversary of that occasion will be celebrated at the national park facility named in his honor this Saturday.

Park Ranger Curtis Gregory says the family-friendly event will take place from 10 A.M. To 3 P.M.

“Guest speakers, music performers, resource exhibitors will be set up on the lawn, junior Ranger Station. So, all sorts of fun activities to celebrate the life of George Washington Carver,” said Gregory.

This will be the first full-scale Carver Days in three years due to covid.

All performances are free of charge. If you’d like to see the complete list of events, click here.