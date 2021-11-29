Carthage’s “Sparkle in the Park” holiday light show begins in Central Park

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Finally — in Carthage — where officials hope “Sparkle in the Park” becomes a new holiday tradition.

It started tonight in Central Park. The city’s “Parks and Rec Department” and “Carthage Water and Electric” are making it possible. It took workers several weeks to put up more than 400,000 lights.

“Just a really great sense of pride when we actually flipped that switch and the hard work and dedication to this type of a project paid off in the eyes of the kids and families here tonight,” said Chuck Bryant, General Manager of Carthage Water and Electric.

“I have two little girls: one is four months, and the other is two. And then my wife and I, we love being around Carthage and love the city of Carthage. When we heard about the lights, we were like ‘We gotta do it.’ Its very family-oriented,” said Brendon Huron, Carthage Resident.

The lights will be turned on every night at 6 o’clock through January 1st.