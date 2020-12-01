Carthage YMCA to offer DARE workshop

The Fair Acres Family YMCA youth activity center is holding an event to teach kids about the dangers of vaping.

Thursday night DARE officers will be talking to kids about the dangers of vaping and tobacco products.

This event is put on by the Southwest Alliance of Missouri and Carthage Caring Communities Coalition.

The YMCA said presentations like this outside of school are important.

“I think education for kids is a big thing outside of a school setting,” said Caleb Stiles, food service director. “Getting some education from the Y or the Boys and Girls Club or whatever it is, I think it’s a good thing to see someone other than the school trying to teach the kids how to do things or what’s good or what’s bad.”

The free presentation will be held Thursday, December 3 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and is for anyone under 18.

After the presentation they will be holding a scavenger hunt.