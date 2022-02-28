CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage School District is hosting teachers from around the state in hopes of boosting opportunities for special needs students.

The Inclusion Workshop is designed to highlight the Tigers’ Unified P.E. program — and other ways students interact with special needs students.

Kelsey Stenger is in charge of both the Unified P.E. Class and the local Special Olympics program. She wants to see more educators swapping ideas and their own strategies for inclusion.

“We just wanted something that we could try to share what we’re doing and in hopes to give opportunities for students with special needs more opportunities statewide,” said Stenger.

Nearly three dozen teachers from around the state attended the Carthage Inclusion Workshop, including those from Kansas City to the St. Louis area.