CARTHAGE, Mo. — Construction is already underway on a company’s second senior living development in a Southwest Missouri community.

Kansas City-based MBL Development is building a second structure in Carthage at the intersection of Fir and Chapel Road. It will be called Carthage Senior Villas Phase Two.

The company built a similar facility in Myers Park back in 2018 which has remained full ever since.

Company President Kim Lingle says that’s one of the main reasons to build a second location.

“Senior housing, independent senior housing, it will be 36 units of independent senior housing, all two-bedroom type units,” said Lingle.

He says the units will be maintenance-free and will be available for tenants 55 years of age and older. Some of the units will be income-based, while others will not.

He hopes to have the development finished by this time next year.