CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Technical Center has a whole new look, thanks to an overhaul.

“Right now we’re sitting in our testing room. Here at the North Carthage Technical Center campus,” said Dr. Gage Tiller, CTC Director.

The site of a building wide revamp that starts as you enter the school.

“If you walked in the front door today, and you haven’t been by or kind of seeing what was going on, you wouldn’t recognize the building whole new office space, kind of a student commons area. One of the things we really wanted to do was give this more of a post secondary feel. You know, our goal was to revitalize this campus for adult learning,” said Tiller.

There are new offices for administration.

Classrooms have been remodeled, and the campus now boasts a new testing center.

And how students work in the virtual world has been upgraded as well.

“One of the projects or one of the things happened during this project was all new network interfacing and data and, and all that things and even built out beyond what we need now. So that as needs change, and technology changes, hopefully that won’t be near the project that it had to be in the past,” added Tiller.

Changes to the physical plant also include more security, like a locked double entrance.

The project is part of the 2020 bond issue, which upgraded a couple of schools.

“So this all goes back to the bond campaign that was passed in 2020, allowing us to expand our South Campus and then reconfigure and update a lot of the space here at our North Campus and better utilize the space that was here,” said Tiller.

The changes mean the North site is now focused strictly on adult education, which is seeing a boost to enrollment in several programs.