CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage teacher is sharing her experience, and helping students bridge the gap to the workforce.

Sonora Jones teaches culinary arts at the Carthage Technical Center. She recently presented her strategies to a national conference in Utah. She focused on the skills needed to help teens get ready for a job in the catering industry — and that’s not just learning how to cook.

“Time management is huge. Working in a team to make sure everything gets done is huge as well. Just making sure your customers are happy, communication is huge. So lots of behind scene skills,” said Sonora Jones.

Jones adds Carthage students created their own catering service during the school year, which offered take-home meals, specialty teas, and sweet treats like cinnamon rolls.