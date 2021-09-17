Carthage teacher donating kidney to man in need

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage teacher is giving the ultimate gift, the gift of life.

Action 12’s Gretchen Bolander shows us how a kidney transplant is tying a close campus community even closer.

“I have had polycystic kidneys I found out, like 20 years ago, so since then they’ve steadily declined,” said Jason Worrall, Kidney Recipient.

To the point that Jason Worrall needs a transplant.

And his wife Jenny knows finding a match isn’t quick or easy.

“So Jason is very humble so he’s not going to ask people to donate a kidney for him. So that landed on me,” said Jenny Worrall, Jason’s Wife.

They’re both teachers – Jason at Carthage Junior High and Jenny at Steadley Elementary.

So is Chelsey Abbott who’s always wanted to be a kidney donor.

“So when I was about 16 Somehow I learned, the fact that you can live with one kidney, which means people can donate them, and for whatever reason I was super intrigued by this,” said Chelsey Abbott, Kidney Donor.

Fast forward a few years and she’s a match for Jason.

“And so I just feel like to have this good health and to be in such good health is a gift that not everybody’s given. So it’s just me paying it forward,” said Abbott

Chelsey says it just makes sense to donate, but for Jason and Jenny, it’s a priceless gift.

“Besides getting a new kidney, I think I’m getting a new sister in Chelsey – so I think we’re going to be bonded for a long time,” said Jason Worrall.

“And that’s what Chelsea is doing; she’s saving his life,” said Jenny Worrall.

The procedure will take place on September 28th.