Carthage teacher donating kidney to man in need

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage teacher is giving the ultimate gift, the gift of life.

Action 12’s Gretchen Bolander shows us how a kidney transplant is tying a close campus community even closer.

“I have had polycystic kidneys I found out, like 20 years ago, so since then they’ve steadily declined,” said Jason Worrall, Kidney Recipient.

To the point that Jason Worrall needs a transplant.

And his wife Jenny knows finding a match isn’t quick or easy.

“So Jason is very humble so he’s not going to ask people to donate a kidney for him. So that landed on me,” said Jenny Worrall, Jason’s Wife.

They’re both teachers – Jason at Carthage Junior High and Jenny at Steadley Elementary.

So is Chelsey Abbott who’s always wanted to be a kidney donor.

“So when I was about 16 Somehow I learned, the fact that you can live with one kidney, which means people can donate them, and for whatever reason I was super intrigued by this,” said Chelsey Abbott, Kidney Donor.

Fast forward a few years and she’s a match for Jason.

“And so I just feel like to have this good health and to be in such good health is a gift that not everybody’s given. So it’s just me paying it forward,” said Abbott

Chelsey says it just makes sense to donate, but for Jason and Jenny, it’s a priceless gift.

“Besides getting a new kidney, I think I’m getting a new sister in Chelsey – so I think we’re going to be bonded for a long time,” said Jason Worrall.

“And that’s what Chelsea is doing; she’s saving his life,” said Jenny Worrall.

The procedure will take place on September 28th.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories