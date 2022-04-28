CARTHAGE, Mo. — Student artists from Carthage get a share of the spotlight in the state Capitol. Artwork from four 3rd graders went on display in the Capitol rotunda in Jefferson City. It’s part of a “Youth Art Month” project, highlighting art from students around the state.

The girls are excited to share their projects.

“I like art, and so I can show other people my art,” said Nataly Castanon Juarez.

“It’s really an incredible opportunity because not only do their families get a chance to see it in such a professional gallery setting but the senators and the folks that make the laws are able to go and enjoy the artwork that they’re supporting all throughout the year,” said Alexandra Burnside, Carthage Art Teacher.

The Carthage entries included marker art and a Styrofoam print, but the 2022 Youth Capitol Art Exhibit also showed off a number of other styles from students from Russellville to Camdenton and Osage Beach.