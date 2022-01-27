CARTHAGE, Mo. — Special education students are learning valuable life skills at Carthage High School.

Every other day, students taking “Community-Based Instruction” visit Carthage Businesses. Including Innovative Industries, Bright Futures, and local churches.

Students learn about the hiring process and get to try a variety of jobs, with the opportunity to be hired after graduation.

Carthage Special Education students participating in the Community-Based Instruction

“I would really like to challenge other area businesses in Carthage to let us come in. Let these kids come work so they can see how great our kids are, and they are employable. They may just need a little bit extra love and support, and that’s okay,” said Tiffanie Moore, Special Education Teacher, Carthage High School.

The goal of the program is showing students they are just as capable as their classmates.