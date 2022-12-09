CARTHAGE, Mo. — Some Carthage 6th graders are becoming well-versed in the coffee-selling business. Special Education students at the 6th Grade Center have their own business. It’s called, “Just Coffee” — although there’s also hot chocolate.

Since October, the kids have been making and delivering the $2.00 drinks to teachers on Fridays. This project has taught them about the essentials of the business, including verbiage, budgeting, ordering supplies, and marketing.

“I think any kids can benefit, but for mine, finding a hands-on way to teach life skills and math skills, reading, social skills. It’s just a good, a good way to do it all,” said Leslie Hunter.

Money raised from sales is going back into the school’s “Kids In Aprons” fund to pay for future coffee supplies and other cooking projects.