Carthage School District experiences cyber attack

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A warning today to workers employed by the Carthage School District, the recent ransomware attack could have compromised their personal information.

The district is sending out letters to those potentially affected, pointing out that some names, social security numbers, and payroll information may be affected. They’re offering free credit monitoring and identity restoration services for those employees.

Cybersecurity experts continue to work with the school district to determine the extent of the intrusion.

School leaders say they have restored affected systems and putting protection in place to avoid this kind of incident in the future.