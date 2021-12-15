Carthage School District begins ‘cyber event’ investigation following network outage

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage School District is still working to restore access to their information technology systems following yesterday’s “cyber event.”

IT staff for the district first noticed suspicious activity on their networks Tuesday and immediately implemented response protocols and took their systems offline.

Superintendent of the Carthage R-9 School District, Dr. Mark Baker, says they are treating the matter with the highest priority and have begun investigations with consultants, and independent forensic specialists to target the issue.